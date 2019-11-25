Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 25.
Korean-language dailies
-- Cheong Wa Dae criticizes Abe's 'concession' remarks, questions his 'conscience' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Cheong Wa Dae strongly criticizes Abe's remarks (Kookmin Daily)
-- Cheong Wa Dae warns Japan not to distort GSOMIA accord (Donga llbo)
-- Cheong Wa Dae outspoken in condemning Abe, says whether he made comments on GSOMIA deal 'with conscience' (Seoul Shinmun)
-- S. Korea, Japan again clash with each other (Segye Times)
-- Cheong Wa Dae asks, 'Did Abe make remarks on GSOMIA accord with conscience?' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- GSOMIA saved, but 'S. Korea-U.S. relations at the worst' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Art auction sets new records for Kim Whanki, his painting 'Universe' sold for 13.2 bln won (Hankyoreh)
-- Cheong Wa Dae accuses Japan of distorting GSOMIA agreement (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korea-ASEAN summit to open today (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Youth job market faces growing troubles (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Art auction sets new records for Kim Whanki (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Busan welcomes ASEAN-Korea summit (Korea Herald)
-- Korean students rally to support HK protests (Korea Times)
(END)
-
1
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
2
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
3
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
4
Activists to file constitutional petition over dog meat
-
5
(Yonhap Interview) Genesis Lab CEO says AI can tell employers who's fit for job
-
1
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
2
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
3
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
4
First lady Kim attends S. Korea-ASEAN food festival in Busan
-
5
(3rd LD) FM Kang says S. Korea, Japan agree to coordinate on Moon-Abe summit next month
-
1
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
2
(2nd LD) K-pop diva Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
3
Hanwha Eagles pitcher Kim Sung-hoon dies after falling off roof
-
4
MLB scouts see posted LHP Kim Kwang-hyun as middle-of-rotation starter
-
5
S. Korea's chip, display industries intact from Japan's export curbs