Yonhap news advisory for Monday, Nov. 25
The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.
General
-- S. Korea-ASEAN summit to open in Busan
-- S. Korean Kim Sei-young wins LPGA season finale
-- Railway workers end strike with deal with management
-- N.K. leader's inspection of front-line military unit
Economy & Finance
-- Stories on economic cooperation between S. Korea and ASEAN member states
-- Data on social trends in S. Korea in 2019
(END)
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
Activists to file constitutional petition over dog meat
(Yonhap Interview) Genesis Lab CEO says AI can tell employers who's fit for job
First lady Kim attends S. Korea-ASEAN food festival in Busan
(3rd LD) FM Kang says S. Korea, Japan agree to coordinate on Moon-Abe summit next month
Hanwha Eagles pitcher Kim Sung-hoon dies after falling off roof
MLB scouts see posted LHP Kim Kwang-hyun as middle-of-rotation starter
(2nd LD) S. Korea expresses strong regret over Japanese distortion of military pact deal