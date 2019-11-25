Railway workers end strike with deal with management
All Headlines 07:22 November 25, 2019
SEOUL, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- Unionized workers at the Korea Railroad Corp. (KORAIL) decided to end their strike Monday after reaching a deal with the management, the union and the company said.
The two sides struck an agreement to withdraw their collective action in marathon talks. Striking workers will start to return to work at 9 a.m. Monday, and it's expected to take one or two days to put bullet train operations and other services nationwide on the normal track, they said.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
2
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
3
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
4
Activists to file constitutional petition over dog meat
-
5
(Yonhap Interview) Genesis Lab CEO says AI can tell employers who's fit for job
Most Saved
-
1
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
2
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
3
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
4
First lady Kim attends S. Korea-ASEAN food festival in Busan
-
5
(3rd LD) FM Kang says S. Korea, Japan agree to coordinate on Moon-Abe summit next month
-
1
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
2
(2nd LD) K-pop diva Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
3
Hanwha Eagles pitcher Kim Sung-hoon dies after falling off roof
-
4
MLB scouts see posted LHP Kim Kwang-hyun as middle-of-rotation starter
-
5
S. Korea's chip, display industries intact from Japan's export curbs