S. Korea to take steps if market volatility increases
SEJONG, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will take timely steps to stabilize its financial markets in case of increased volatility, a senior official said Monday.
Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-beom said that South Korea will closely monitor financial markets at home and abroad amid uncertainty over trade friction between the United States and China, and political unrest in Hong Kong.
"We will take swift and drastic actions in case of increased volatility," Kim said in a meeting with officials in Seoul.
Kim did not elaborate, but his comments suggest that South Korea could intervene to reduce the volatility on the currency market.
South Korea's financial authorities sold US$187 million in the second half of 2018 to help stabilize the market, the Bank of Korea said in March.
Kim described the developments in Hong Kong as a "tail risk" for the South Korean economy.
The U.S. Senate has recently passed a bill that centers on protecting human rights in Hong Kong in response to the Chinese government's crackdown on pro-democracy rallies in the autonomous territory.
Analysts said the situation in Hong Kong could escalate tension between the U.S. and China, which in turn could have an adverse impact on their trade negotiations.
