Monday's weather forecast

November 25, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 06/-2 Cloudy 20

Incheon 05/-2 Cloudy 20

Suwon 06/-2 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 05/-1 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 06/00 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 08/01 Sleet 20

Gangneung 08/06 Sleet 80

Jeonju 06/02 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 07/04 Sunny 20

Jeju 10/09 Cloudy 30

Daegu 10/04 Cloudy 30

Busan 13/08 Rain 60

(END)

