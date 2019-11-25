S. Korea's exports to dip for 12th month in Nov.: poll
SEOUL, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports are expected to drop for the 12th month in a row in November, a poll showed Monday, due mainly to sinking overseas demand for chips.
Outbound shipments are likely to fall 10.8 percent on-year to US$45.9 billion this month, according to the poll by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news arm of Yonhap News Agency.
The country's imports are projected to reach $41.3 billion for a trade surplus of $4.6 billion, marking 94 straight months when the country's exports exceed imports.
The survey was conducted on six South Korean brokerage houses. South Korea's trade ministry plans to release the official export data Sunday.
Exports of Asia's fourth-largest economy have been losing steam due to falling prices of semiconductors, the country's top export item, and a trade war between the United States and China, its top two trading partners.
South Korea's exports fell 9.6 percent on-year to 28.2 billion won in the first 20 days of November because of decreased shipments of semiconductors and ships, according to customs data.
In October, overseas shipments plunged 14.7 percent on-year to $46.8 billion, extending their slump to an 11th consecutive month.
Analysts predicted South Korea's exports to remain in the doldrums down the road due to sluggish semiconductor shipments and falling demand from China, its top export destination.
(END)
