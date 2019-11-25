S. Korea to hold annual meeting with Fitch Ratings
SEJONG, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will hold an annual consultation with Fitch Ratings Inc. this week on the country's sovereign rating, the finance ministry said Monday.
A three-member Fitch delegation led by James McCormack, Fitch's head of sovereign ratings, is set to meet with officials from the finance ministry, the unification ministry, the trade ministry and the Bank of Korea from Tuesday to Thursday, according to the ministry.
Fitch will look into South Korea's macroeconomic policies, household debt, fiscal health and financial stability, as well as prospects for negotiations on North Korea's nuclear program and inter-Korean economic cooperation, it added.
On Thursday, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki plans to meet with the delegation to explain South Korea's economic policy.
In August, Fitch kept its sovereign rating for South Korea steady at "AA-" with a stable rating outlook.
Fitch's rating for Asia's fourth largest economy has been AA-, the fourth-highest level on its sovereign ratings table, since 2012, when the rating agency upgraded it from A+.
The rating agency has said it forecasts South Korea's economic growth to slow to 2 percent in 2019 from 2.7 percent in 2018, noting the downturn in the semiconductor sector is driving a contraction in exports and weighing on facilities investment.
Semiconductors account for one-fifth of South Korea's outbound shipments.
Last month, Hong met with senior officials from two major global rating agencies -- Standard & Poor's and Fitch Ratings -- in Washington and said South Korea will mobilize all policy tools to achieve a 2 percent range of economic growth this year.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
