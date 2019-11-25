Samsung Heavy wins US$1.5 bln LNG ship order
SEOUL, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Heavy Industries Co., the world's second-biggest shipbuilder by orders, said Monday it has received a US$1.5 billion LNG carrier order.
Under the deal with an unidentified client in the Eurasian region, Samsung will build the LNG carrier by September 2022, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The company didn't provide further details.
The shipbuilder has bagged $6.9 billion worth of orders so far this year, achieving 88 percent of this year's order target of $7.8 billion, it said. It won $6.3 billion worth of orders last year.
