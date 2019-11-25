Go to Contents Go to Navigation

One Korean dead, two Russians rescued in ship accident

November 25, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean seaweed farmer was found dead on a small capsized boat in waters off the southwestern coast Monday, while his two Russian colleagues were rescued after hours of drifting in freezing weather, maritime police said.

The ill-fated small vessel in charge of managing a laver farm in the Yellow Sea was reported missing after leaving a port in Gunsan, about 270 kilometers south of Seoul, at 11:09 p.m. Sunday with five fishermen, including the three, aboard.

This photo provided by the Gunsan Coast Guard shows a rescue operation under way for a small vessel that capsized in waters off the southwestern coast on Nov. 25, 2019. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The Gunsan Coast Guard launched a search operation and found the three fishermen on their capsized vessel drifting about 7.4 km southwest of Gunsan at 7:57 a.m.

Of the three rescued, two Russian nationals were found conscious but one South Korean man, whose identity was withheld, died, according to coast guard officials.

The coast guard said they were continuing their search for two other missing fishermen.

The two Russians, who were transported to hospital by helicopter, said they tied their fellow South Korean crew member to the vessel after he was submerged and fell unconscious.

