BTS picks up American Music Award for 2nd consecutive year
SEOUL, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- K-pop sensation BTS picked up an award at the 2019 American Music Awards (AMA) for the second consecutive year Monday.
The septet was announced as the winner of Favorite Duo or Group - Pop/Rock in the 2019 AMA show held at Microsoft Theater in California on Sunday night (U.S. time).
It marks the second consecutive year the band has been awarded at the AMAs, considered one of the three major pop music awards in the U.S.
Last year, BTS was awarded Favorite Social Artist at the annual award ceremony, becoming the first Korean artists to win an award at the AMAs.
BTS didn't join the ceremony in the U.S., but the band expressed its special thanks to fans in a video message.
"We are so honored to receive such an important, meaningful award," the youngest member Jungkook said.
The team's leader attributed the band's feat to its fans, famously known as "ARMY."
"We couldn't have really done it without (your) love and support," RM said, adding that, "We will try our best to live up to it and will try hard and work hard."
BTS competed with Jonas Brothers and Panic! At The Disco for the 2019 award.
The band has also been nominated again for the Favorite Social Artist and Tour of the Year awards at the 2019 AMAs, with the winners not yet announced.
