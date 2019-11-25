Leaders of S. Korea, Thailand discuss ways to deepen ties, cooperation
BUSAN, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- The leaders of South Korea and Thailand on Monday discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in various fields, including investment, infrastructure, science and technology.
President Moon Jae-in and Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha held a summit in the port city of Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on the sidelines of a special summit between South Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), according to Moon's office.
The Thai prime minister is visiting here to attend South Korea's two-day summit with the 10-member ASEAN, which kicked off Monday. It is the biggest diplomatic event in the country under Moon's administration.
The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to boosting cooperation for co-prosperity, as agreed during Moon's trip to Thailand in September, and discussed ways to upgrade their partnership in various areas, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
They shared the opinion that there is high potential for bilateral economic cooperation and exchanged views on ways to vitalize cooperation in the fields of investment and infrastructures.
"Thailand is the most important partner for cooperation in terms of South Korea's New Southern Policy," Moon said at the start of the meeting, referring to his government's signature policy to deepen ties with ASEAN and India.
"I hope bilateral cooperation will expand into various areas, including defense, water management, science and technology, infrastructure and exchanges of personnel," he added.
Prayut expressed support for the New Southern Policy and said he appreciated Moon's "sincere" efforts to improve ties with ASEAN.
He added that seeking synergy between the New Southern Policy and Bangkok's "Thailand 4.0" initiative will pave the way for building an important cooperative mechanism with ASEAN.
"Thailand 4.0" is aimed at accelerating the growth of innovative, high-tech industries in Bangkok.
The two countries plan to sign a preliminary deal to increase investment in three southeastern areas of Bangkok. The memorandum of understanding (MOU) is expected to help Korean firms make forays into the Thai auto and tech hub.
They will also sign MOUs to cooperate on science and technology and to prevent Thais from illegally staying and working in South Korea, Cheong Wa Dae said.
