Moon calls for deeper S. Korea-ASEAN cultural cooperation for co-prosperity
By Kim Seung-yeon
BUSAN, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in called for greater cultural cooperation between South Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Monday, saying the cultural content industry is one of the most promising sectors of growth.
Moon made the remark as he opened a cultural forum in the port city of Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on the sidelines of a special summit between leaders of ASEAN and South Korea marking the 30th anniversary of their dialogue relations.
"Asia was where hallyu began. Singularly Korean content struck a chord with Asia first, and ASEAN was at its center. Korea's cultural content was able to spread to the rest of the world based on ASEAN's love," Moon said, referring to the global popularity of Korean cultural products, or hallyu.
"Cultural content is, beyond culture itself, the most promising growth industry. Based on shared cultural identity, South Korea will be ASEAN's partner in the field of cultural content," he said.
Moon also noted that the content market in ASEAN countries is growing by more than 8 percent every year
"When ASEAN and Korea meet, ASEAN culture can quickly become a global culture. I propose today that we move together toward the world of ASEAN-culture, from K-culture."
South Korea will push for more active two-way exchanges to promote ASEAN culture, cultural diversity and creativity through such efforts as expanding youth education in culture and arts and by establishing a joint film promotion organization for Korean and ASEAN content, Moon added.
Over 600 guests attended Monday's event, including several leaders of ASEAN nations as well as government and industry officials. Bang Si-hyuk, chief of Big Hit Entertainment and producer of K-pop boy band BTS, delivered a speech during the session. He was followed by Netflix CEO Reed Hastings.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
2
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
3
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
4
Activists to file constitutional petition over dog meat
-
5
(Yonhap Interview) Genesis Lab CEO says AI can tell employers who's fit for job
-
1
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
2
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
3
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
4
First lady Kim attends S. Korea-ASEAN food festival in Busan
-
5
(3rd LD) FM Kang says S. Korea, Japan agree to coordinate on Moon-Abe summit next month
-
1
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
2
(2nd LD) K-pop diva Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
3
Hanwha Eagles pitcher Kim Sung-hoon dies after falling off roof
-
4
MLB scouts see posted LHP Kim Kwang-hyun as middle-of-rotation starter
-
5
S. Korea-ASEAN summit to open in Busan, prologue to 'New Southern Policy 2.0'