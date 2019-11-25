Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
----------------
Leaders of S. Korea, Thailand discuss ways to deepen ties, cooperation
BUSAN -- The leaders of South Korea and Thailand on Monday discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in various fields, including investment, infrastructure, science and technology.
President Moon Jae-in and Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha held a summit in the port city of Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on the sidelines of a special summit between South Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), according to Moon's office.
----------------
(2nd LD) N.K. leader inspects border military unit, orders firing drills
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has inspected a front-line military unit on an island just north of the western sea border with South Korea and ordered firing drills, Pyongyang's official news agency said Monday.
South Korea expressed regret over the artillery fire from the border islet of Changrin, saying that it represents a violation of a military agreement between the two Koreas to avoid tension-heightening activity along their border.
----------------
(LEAD) Moon eyes 'people-centered inclusive' ties between ASEAN, S. Korea
BUSAN -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in presented a three-point vision Monday for partnerships between his country and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), attending the CEO Summit here held on the sidelines of their special summit to mark the 30th anniversary of dialogue relations.
Moon stressed the importance of expanding people-to-people exchanges for "people-centered inclusive cooperation" as he delivered a keynote speech at the session attended by around 500 businessmen and government officials from South Korea and ASEAN members.
----------------
Indonesian president visits 'Machu Picchu of Busan' during ASEAN trip
SEOUL -- Indonesian President Joko Widodo said he has paid a visit to a hillside village in South Korea's southeastern port city of Busan, saying the former slum's transformation into a tourist destination should serve as "an inspiration."
Widodo said in a Twitter posting Sunday night that he made the visit to the village of Gamcheon earlier in the day after arriving in Busan for a special summit between South Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) set to open Monday.
----------------
Cheong Wa Dae: Japan apologized for 'distorted' GSOMIA deal announcement
BUSAN -- The office of President Moon Jae-in stressed Monday that Japan has apologized to South Korea for a controversy over its announcement on an agreement related to the suspension of Seoul's decision to end a bilateral military intelligence-sharing accord.
Cheong Wa Dae was defending itself from criticism that it has made unilateral concessions to Japan apparently in a bid to avoid an impact to the Seoul-Washington alliance.
----------------
(2nd LD) Railway workers end strike with deal with management
SEOUL -- Unionized railway workers ended their no-time-limit strike Monday following a five-day walkout, as they reached a deal with the management over a pay raise and better working conditions.
After marathon talks, the labor union and the Korea Railroad Corp. (KORAIL), the operator of train services, struck an agreement to withdraw a work stoppage that started Wednesday. As of 9 a.m., the striking workers had returned to work.
----------------
S. Korea's exports to dip for 12th month in Nov.: poll
SEOUL -- South Korea's exports are expected to drop for the 12th month in a row in November, a poll showed Monday, due mainly to sinking overseas demand for chips.
Outbound shipments are likely to fall 10.8 percent on-year to US$45.9 billion this month, according to the poll by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news arm of Yonhap News Agency.
The country's imports are projected to reach $41.3 billion for a trade surplus of $4.6 billion, marking 94 straight months when the country's exports exceed imports.
(END)
-
