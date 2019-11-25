Senior N. Korean diplomat departs Beijing to return home after Russia trip
BEIJING, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- North Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui left Beijing on Monday on her way back home from a six-day trip to Russia for strategic talks, a source said.
Choe arrived at Beijing Capital International Airport earlier in the day to return to Pyongyang on an Air China flight, according to the source.
She appears not to have held a separate meeting with Chinese officials during her stopover, a source said.
Choe left Moscow on Sunday after the first round of strategic dialogue between North Korea and Russia during which they discussed developing ties from a "strategic viewpoint."
While in Russia, she also lashed out at the United States for not taking corresponding measures for the steps the North has taken to build trust with Washington, urging the U.S. to drop its "hostile policy" against Pyongyang.
(END)
