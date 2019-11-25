American pitcher Josh Lindblom voted MVP in S. Korean baseball
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- American pitcher Josh Lindblom has captured the top individual award in South Korean baseball.
The 32-year-old right-hander for the Doosan Bears won the most valuable player (MVP) honor in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) on Monday by a landslide. He earned 716 points in a media vote, dusting the runner-up, NC Dinos catcher Yang Eui-ji, by 364 points.
Kia Tigers left-hander Yang Hyeon-jong, the 2017 MVP, finished third in with 295 points.
The players earned points for top-five votes: the first-place vote was worth eight points, followed by four points for the second-place vote and so forth.
Lindblom was the KBO's only 20-game winner this year and also led the league in strikeouts (189) and innings pitched (194 2/3).
Lindblom finished second in ERA with 2.50, 0.21 behind Yang Hyeon-jong and falling one category shy of claiming the pitching Triple Crown.
Lindblom is the fifth foreign player to win the MVP in the KBO, after Tyrone Woods (1998), Daniel Rios (2007), Eric Thames (2015) and Dustin Nippert (2016). All but Thames played for the Bears during their MVP seasons, and both Rios and Nippert were pitchers.
Lindblom also becomes the second straight Bear to win the MVP. Last year, Lindblom finished second to his teammate Kim Jae-hwan in MVP voting.
Lindblom, who is doing volunteering work in Jordan, didn't attend the ceremony.
Behind Lindblom's stellar pitching, the Bears finished first in the regular season and went on to capture the Korean Series for their first championship since 2016.
Lindblom also led everyone in walks and hits per innings pitched (WHIP) with 1.00, opponents' batting average with .226 and strikeout-to-walk ratio with 6.52. He won 13 consecutive decisions in one stretch from late May to late August.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
