KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
S&T MOTIV 43,350 UP 2,050
SKTelecom 246,000 UP 1,500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 65,600 UP 700
ShinhanGroup 44,350 UP 150
HITEJINRO 29,600 DN 250
Yuhan 218,000 UP 3,500
SLCORP 18,350 UP 450
CJ LOGISTICS 159,500 UP 1,500
DOOSAN 72,200 DN 1,000
DaelimInd 94,100 UP 2,200
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14400 UP500
DB HiTek 18,400 UP 200
CJ 94,400 UP 1,700
JWPHARMA 30,000 UP 800
LGInt 15,200 UP 150
DongkukStlMill 5,950 UP 190
SBC 16,400 UP 400
Hyundai M&F INS 27,750 UP 450
TONGYANG 1,460 UP 40
Daesang 23,400 UP 50
SKNetworks 5,920 UP 20
ORION Holdings 17,650 UP 200
KISWire 21,650 UP 500
AmoreG 79,700 UP 1,600
HyundaiMtr 125,000 UP 1,500
LotteFood 428,500 0
NEXENTIRE 9,130 UP 110
CHONGKUNDANG 93,200 DN 400
KCC 220,000 UP 4,500
Shinsegae 266,500 UP 4,500
Nongshim 236,000 UP 2,500
SGBC 38,200 UP 200
Hyosung 79,600 UP 1,200
LOTTE 35,550 UP 450
AK Holdings 31,450 UP 350
Binggrae 56,300 UP 600
GCH Corp 21,350 UP 200
LotteChilsung 136,500 UP 3,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,450 UP 250
POSCO 228,000 UP 8,000
