KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SPC SAMLIP 92,000 UP 1,000
SAMSUNG SDS 202,000 UP 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 38,200 UP 1,000
KUMHOTIRE 4,195 UP 35
DB INSURANCE 54,900 UP 200
SamsungElec 51,800 UP 200
NHIS 12,500 UP 100
SK Discovery 24,000 UP 850
LS 44,650 UP 700
GC Corp 128,000 UP 5,500
GS E&C 31,950 UP 250
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 31,050 UP 350
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 238,000 UP 2,500
KPIC 116,000 DN 500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,350 UP 80
SKC 46,450 UP 400
GS Retail 39,000 DN 350
Donga Socio Holdings 96,000 UP 3,000
SK hynix 81,700 0
Youngpoong 633,000 UP 11,000
HyundaiEng&Const 43,250 UP 700
SamsungF&MIns 237,000 UP 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 33,200 UP 600
Kogas 38,700 DN 150
Hanwha 25,400 UP 550
HankookShellOil 338,000 UP 3,000
BukwangPharm 14,800 UP 200
ILJIN MATERIALS 39,400 UP 900
TaekwangInd 1,082,000 UP 23,000
SsangyongCement 5,470 UP 40
KAL 25,500 UP 600
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,890 UP 120
LG Corp. 73,200 UP 100
SsangyongMtr 2,295 UP 65
BoryungPharm 15,600 UP 200
L&L 13,850 UP 900
NamyangDairy 468,000 UP 4,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 45,650 UP 750
HYUNDAI STEEL 32,250 UP 1,150
KiaMtr 44,700 UP 500
