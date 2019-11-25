KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Ottogi 553,000 UP 2,000
IlyangPharm 21,550 UP 500
DaeduckElec 10,250 UP 50
MERITZ SECU 4,240 UP 55
HtlShilla 81,400 UP 1,400
Hanmi Science 38,700 UP 950
SamsungElecMech 111,000 UP 3,000
Hanssem 63,800 UP 3,300
KSOE 117,000 UP 2,000
Hanwha Chem 18,650 UP 400
OCI 62,600 UP 1,900
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 50,400 UP 800
KorZinc 413,500 UP 500
SamsungHvyInd 6,910 UP 290
SYC 50,200 UP 700
HyundaiMipoDock 41,900 UP 1,700
IS DONGSEO 33,400 UP 750
S-Oil 90,900 DN 1,100
LG Innotek 123,500 UP 3,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 223,500 UP 4,000
HYUNDAI WIA 52,900 UP 1,100
KumhoPetrochem 76,200 UP 5,300
Mobis 257,000 UP 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 39,150 DN 250
HDC HOLDINGS 11,850 UP 250
S-1 96,500 UP 1,300
Hanchem 96,900 DN 100
DWS 29,850 UP 150
UNID 46,700 UP 850
KEPCO 27,850 DN 150
SamsungSecu 35,850 UP 450
HyundaiElev 73,800 UP 600
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 27,250 UP 1,000
Hanon Systems 10,850 UP 300
SK 262,000 UP 4,000
DAEKYO 6,160 UP 90
GKL 20,200 UP 550
Handsome 31,750 UP 50
WJ COWAY 96,500 UP 3,800
LOTTE SHOPPING 132,000 UP 3,500
(MORE)
