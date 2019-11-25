Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All Headlines 15:40 November 25, 2019

IBK 12,000 UP 100
KorElecTerm 41,350 UP 550
NamhaeChem 8,330 UP 90
DONGSUH 17,500 UP 150
BGF 5,700 UP 70
SamsungEng 19,350 UP 500
SAMSUNG C&T 104,000 UP 2,500
PanOcean 4,290 UP 30
SAMSUNG CARD 36,600 DN 200
CheilWorldwide 23,850 DN 150
KT 27,350 0
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL200500 UP11000
LG Uplus 14,100 DN 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 73,200 UP 1,000
KT&G 97,700 DN 400
DHICO 5,390 UP 60
LG Display 13,700 UP 150
Kangwonland 30,000 UP 500
NAVER 174,000 UP 6,500
Kakao 156,500 UP 3,500
NCsoft 535,000 UP 2,000
DSME 26,500 UP 200
DSINFRA 5,400 UP 10
DWEC 4,645 UP 50
Donga ST 107,000 UP 3,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,600 DN 50
CJ CheilJedang 250,000 UP 2,000
DongwonF&B 218,500 UP 4,500
KEPCO KPS 36,500 DN 150
LGH&H 1,271,000 UP 10,000
LGCHEM 308,500 UP 7,500
KEPCO E&C 19,400 DN 50
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 84,700 UP 100
HALLA HOLDINGS 47,300 UP 350
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,000 UP 50
LGELECTRONICS 71,400 UP 1,300
Celltrion 181,000 UP 6,000
Huchems 22,100 UP 100
DAEWOONG PHARM 133,500 UP 2,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 82,500 UP 2,900
