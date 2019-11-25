IBK 12,000 UP 100

KorElecTerm 41,350 UP 550

NamhaeChem 8,330 UP 90

DONGSUH 17,500 UP 150

BGF 5,700 UP 70

SamsungEng 19,350 UP 500

SAMSUNG C&T 104,000 UP 2,500

PanOcean 4,290 UP 30

SAMSUNG CARD 36,600 DN 200

CheilWorldwide 23,850 DN 150

KT 27,350 0

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL200500 UP11000

LG Uplus 14,100 DN 100

SAMSUNG LIFE 73,200 UP 1,000

KT&G 97,700 DN 400

DHICO 5,390 UP 60

LG Display 13,700 UP 150

Kangwonland 30,000 UP 500

NAVER 174,000 UP 6,500

Kakao 156,500 UP 3,500

NCsoft 535,000 UP 2,000

DSME 26,500 UP 200

DSINFRA 5,400 UP 10

DWEC 4,645 UP 50

Donga ST 107,000 UP 3,000

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,600 DN 50

CJ CheilJedang 250,000 UP 2,000

DongwonF&B 218,500 UP 4,500

KEPCO KPS 36,500 DN 150

LGH&H 1,271,000 UP 10,000

LGCHEM 308,500 UP 7,500

KEPCO E&C 19,400 DN 50

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 84,700 UP 100

HALLA HOLDINGS 47,300 UP 350

HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,000 UP 50

LGELECTRONICS 71,400 UP 1,300

Celltrion 181,000 UP 6,000

Huchems 22,100 UP 100

DAEWOONG PHARM 133,500 UP 2,000

HYUNDAIDEPTST 82,500 UP 2,900

