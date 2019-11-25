Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All Headlines 15:41 November 25, 2019

KIH 72,600 UP 1,400
LOTTE Himart 31,100 UP 500
GS 49,650 UP 250
CJ CGV 38,400 UP 650
HYUNDAILIVART 13,900 UP 650
LIG Nex1 34,350 UP 250
FILA KOREA 50,600 DN 1,600
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 151,500 UP 1,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 36,100 UP 450
HANWHA LIFE 2,330 UP 60
AMOREPACIFIC 186,500 UP 2,000
LF 17,950 UP 200
FOOSUNG 7,710 UP 350
JW HOLDINGS 6,660 UP 210
SK Innovation 150,500 DN 1,500
POONGSAN 21,900 UP 450
KBFinancialGroup 46,050 DN 150
Hansae 18,150 UP 350
LG HAUSYS 57,700 UP 700
Youngone Corp 35,900 UP 450
KOLON IND 49,100 DN 400
HanmiPharm 330,000 UP 9,500
BNK Financial Group 7,100 UP 50
emart 129,500 0
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY347 50 UP350
KOLMAR KOREA 46,250 UP 2,800
CUCKOO 107,000 UP 6,000
COSMAX 79,600 UP 2,600
MANDO 35,300 UP 700
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 391,000 UP 6,000
INNOCEAN 64,300 UP 400
Doosan Bobcat 32,450 0
Netmarble 89,600 UP 1,400
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S334000 UP3500
ORION 107,000 0
BGF Retail 173,000 DN 500
SKCHEM 57,100 UP 2,700
HDC-OP 29,000 UP 50
HYOSUNG HEAVY 24,450 DN 50
WooriFinancialGroup 11,950 DN 100
(END)

