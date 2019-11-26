Asset managers' Q3 profits down on falling investment income
SEOUL, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- Asset management companies in South Korea saw their combined third-quarter profit fall on-quarter, hit by a sharp decline in their investment income, data showed Tuesday.
The combined net profit of 275 asset management firms came to 206.4 billion won (US$175 million) in the July-September period, compared with a profit of 212.9 billion won a quarter earlier, according to the data compiled by the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
The decline in profits came as they posted a combined profit of 2.6 billion won from stock investment during the quarter, compared with a profit of 13.7 billion won a quarter ago, FSS said.
Their combined assets rose 1.9 percent on-quarter to 1,114 trillion won at the end of September.
According to FSS, 133 asset management firms, or 48.4 percent of the total, reported net losses during the third quarter, with the remainder posting net profits.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
2
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
3
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
4
Activists to file constitutional petition over dog meat
-
5
(LEAD) BTS pick up three American Music Awards including Tour of Year
-
1
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
2
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
3
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
4
First lady Kim attends S. Korea-ASEAN food festival in Busan
-
5
(3rd LD) FM Kang says S. Korea, Japan agree to coordinate on Moon-Abe summit next month
-
1
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
2
(2nd LD) K-pop diva Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
3
Cheong Wa Dae: Japan apologized for 'distorted' GSOMIA deal announcement
-
4
S. Korea-ASEAN summit to open in Busan, prologue to 'New Southern Policy 2.0'
-
5
(3rd LD) N.K. leader inspects border military unit, orders firing drills