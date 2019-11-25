Hyundai Electric targets US$200 mln in U.S. sales next year
SEOUL, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co. said Monday it is targeting sales of US$200 million next year on expanded output in its U.S. transformer factory.
Hyundai Electric, a unit of shipbuilding giant Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., has recently doubled the output of Hyundai Power Transformers USA, Inc. in Alabama to produce 110 transformers with a combined capacity of 21,000 megavolt ampere a year, the company said in a statement.
The U.S. transformer market is expected to grow an average of 4 percent to reach $2.9 billion in 2022 due to growing demand for large-sized transformers, the statement said, citing a report from market research firm Frost & Sullivan.
Hyundai Electric aims for 2.08 trillion won ($1.77 billion) in sales for 2019. It posted sales of 1.21 trillion won from January to September, achieving 58 percent of its annual target.
The U.S. sales figure for the first nine months was not immediately available.
Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co. owns a 36 percent stake in the electrical systems manufacturer.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
2
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
3
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
4
Activists to file constitutional petition over dog meat
-
5
(Yonhap Interview) Genesis Lab CEO says AI can tell employers who's fit for job
-
1
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
2
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
3
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
4
First lady Kim attends S. Korea-ASEAN food festival in Busan
-
5
(3rd LD) FM Kang says S. Korea, Japan agree to coordinate on Moon-Abe summit next month
-
1
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
2
(2nd LD) K-pop diva Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
3
Cheong Wa Dae: Japan apologized for 'distorted' GSOMIA deal announcement
-
4
S. Korea-ASEAN summit to open in Busan, prologue to 'New Southern Policy 2.0'
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea expresses strong regret over Japanese distortion of military pact deal