(LEAD) Hyundai Electric targets US$200 mln in U.S. sales next year
(ATTN: UPDATES with 2019 U.S. sales figure outlook in 5th para)
SEOUL, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co. said Monday it is targeting sales of US$200 million next year on expanded output in its U.S. transformer factory.
Hyundai Electric, a unit of shipbuilding giant Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., has recently doubled the output of Hyundai Power Transformers USA, Inc. in Alabama to produce 110 transformers with a combined capacity of 21,000 megavolt ampere a year, the company said in a statement.
The U.S. transformer market is expected to grow an average of 4 percent to reach $2.9 billion in 2022 due to growing demand for large-sized transformers, the statement said, citing a report from market research firm Frost & Sullivan.
Hyundai Electric aims for 2.08 trillion won ($1.77 billion) in sales for 2019. It posted sales of 1.21 trillion won from January to September, achieving 58 percent of its annual target.
Its U.S. sales are estimated to be $170 million this year, up from $130 million last year, a company spokesperson said.
Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co. owns a 36 percent stake in the electrical systems manufacturer.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
2
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
3
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
4
Activists to file constitutional petition over dog meat
-
5
(Yonhap Interview) Genesis Lab CEO says AI can tell employers who's fit for job
-
1
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
2
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
3
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
4
First lady Kim attends S. Korea-ASEAN food festival in Busan
-
5
(3rd LD) FM Kang says S. Korea, Japan agree to coordinate on Moon-Abe summit next month
-
1
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
2
(2nd LD) K-pop diva Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
3
Cheong Wa Dae: Japan apologized for 'distorted' GSOMIA deal announcement
-
4
S. Korea-ASEAN summit to open in Busan, prologue to 'New Southern Policy 2.0'
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea expresses strong regret over Japanese distortion of military pact deal