(LEAD) Hyundai, Kia SUVs on N. American Car of the Year finalists

SEOUL, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co.'s Palisade and Kia Motors Corp.'s Telluride sport utility vehicles have been named finalists for this year's North American car of the year, Hyundai Motor Group said Monday.

Last week, a jury of automotive journalists from numerous outlets in the United States and Canada selected nine finalists for the title of 2020 North American Car of the Year, Utility of the Year and Truck of the Year (NACTOY) out of 29 semi-finalists after evaluating them based on innovation, design, safety, driver satisfaction and value for the U.S. dollar.