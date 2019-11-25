Yonhap News Summary
Leaders of S. Korea, Indonesia agree to boost ties on infrastructure projects
BUSAN -- The leaders of South Korea and Indonesia discussed ways Monday to strengthen their cooperation in various areas, including infrastructure development and smart city projects.
President Moon Jae-in held a summit with his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo in the southeastern port city of Busan on the sidelines of a special summit between South Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), according to Moon's office.
----------------
Senior N. Korean diplomat departs Beijing to return home after Russia trip
BEIJING -- North Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui left Beijing on Monday on her way back home from a six-day trip to Russia for strategic talks, a source said.
Choe arrived at Beijing Capital International Airport earlier in the day to return to Pyongyang on an Air China flight, according to the source.
----------------
(LEAD) Moon calls for deeper S. Korea-ASEAN cultural cooperation for co-prosperity
BUSAN -- President Moon Jae-in called for greater cultural cooperation between South Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Monday, saying the cultural content industry is one of the most promising sectors of growth.
Moon made the remark as he opened a cultural forum in the port city of Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on the sidelines of a special summit between leaders of ASEAN and South Korea marking the 30th anniversary of their dialogue relations.
----------------
Japan mentioned one-month time frame for export curb retraction: sources
SEOUL -- Japan has mentioned a specific time frame to retract its export curbs against South Korea, sources said Monday, in a concession that contradicts claims Tokyo did not yield an inch in negotiations that led to Seoul's decision last week to suspend the expiry of a bilateral military pact.
Tokyo said it would take about a month for the revocation of the trade restrictions while proposing talks about the issue ahead of Friday's expiry of General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA), the sources said.
----------------
S. Korea strikes free-trade deal with Indonesia
SEJONG -- South Korea struck a free-trade deal with Indonesia as part of its latest efforts to further expand its trade portfolio in the Southeast Asian market, Seoul's trade ministry said Monday.
Seoul and Jakarta, which reached a preliminary agreement in October, have concluded their Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
----------------
S. Korea, Philippines vow to conclude FTA in early 2020
BUSAN -- South Korea and the Philippines agreed on Monday to conclude their free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations in the first half of 2020, Seoul's trade ministry said.
South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee and her counterpart Ramon Lopez signed a joint statement during a meeting held in the southern port city of Busan, acknowledging the two countries have already made substantial progress in concluding a bilateral FTA.
----------------
(LEAD) 'Frozen 2' animator Lee Hyun-min focuses on Anna's inner power
SEOUL -- South Korean Lee Hyun-min, an animation supervisor of Walt Disney's box-office hit "Frozen 2," said Monday she has focused on establishing Princess Anna as an inclusive leader.
"I think Anna is also a person of great capacity, compared to Elsa who is known to have magical power," Lee said in a Seoul press conference. "Anna has extraordinary inner power, like the ability to empathize with others, love and embrace them."
----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks spike 1 pct on hope for U.S.-China trade deal
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks closed sharply higher Monday apparently on renewed hope for a U.S.-China trade deal. The local currency gained ground against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index surged 21.54 points, or 1.02 percent, to close at 2,123.50. Trading volume was moderate at 392.2 million shares worth some 4.3 trillion won (US$3.65 billion), with gainers outnumbering losers 685 to 156.
