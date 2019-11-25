AB InBev names new CEO for S. Korea unit

Ben Verhaert, president of AB InBev's South Asian operations, will be replacing OB CEO Bruno Cosentino who will move to the Belgian beverage firm's African operations as chief marketing officer, OB said in a statement. He will start in the new post in January,

Verhaert, 41, a native of Belgium, has built up his career mainly in the sales and logistics fields at the world's largest brewer since 2001, the statement said.