Top diplomats of S. Korea, Cambodia hold talks on bilateral ties
BUSAN, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- The top diplomats of South Korea and Cambodia on Monday discussed ways to enhance cooperation in agriculture, finance and other areas, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and her Cambodian counterpart, Prak Sokhonn, met on the sidelines of the special summit between leaders of South Korea and the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the southern port city of Busan, the ministry said in a release.
The meeting replaced the previously scheduled summit between President Moon Jae-in and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, as the latter returned home early due to his mother-in-law's illness.
During Monday's talks, the two sides agreed to renew the bilateral pact on agricultural exchanges and further explore ways to enhance cooperation in financial transaction system.
They also discussed ways to promote economic cooperation, through a development cooperation fund for Cambodia's infrastructure project, and by conducting joint research on a potential bilateral free trade deal.
After the talks, the top diplomats also signed a double taxation avoidance pact and an agreement on mutual judicial assistance in criminal matters.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
2
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
3
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
4
Activists to file constitutional petition over dog meat
-
5
(Yonhap Interview) Genesis Lab CEO says AI can tell employers who's fit for job
-
1
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
2
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
3
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
4
First lady Kim attends S. Korea-ASEAN food festival in Busan
-
5
(3rd LD) FM Kang says S. Korea, Japan agree to coordinate on Moon-Abe summit next month
-
1
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
2
(2nd LD) K-pop diva Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
3
Cheong Wa Dae: Japan apologized for 'distorted' GSOMIA deal announcement
-
4
S. Korea-ASEAN summit to open in Busan, prologue to 'New Southern Policy 2.0'
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea expresses strong regret over Japanese distortion of military pact deal