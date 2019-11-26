Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 26.

Korean-language dailies
-- N. Korea conducts artillery drills that violate 'Sept. 19' inter-Korean agreement (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- S. Korea's military criticized for belatedly disclosing N. Korea's artillery drills (Kookmin Daily)
-- N. Korea's Kim orders artillery drills at inter-Korean border (Donga llbo)
-- N. Korea conducts artillery drills at Yellow Sea border (Seoul Shinmun)
-- N. Korea violates inter-Korean military agreement for 1st time (Segye Times)
-- S. Korea's military belatedly rebukes N. Korea's artillery drills (Chosun Ilbo)
-- N. Korea's Kim orders artillery drills at Yellow Sea border (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- N. Korea's Kim orders artillery drills, drawing rebuke from S. Korea's defense ministry (Hankyoreh)
-- Japan delivered apology to S. Korea over its announcement of GSOMIA (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Listed firms may suffer shortage of retirement funds (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 77 pct of homes expect household economy to worsen next year (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Seoul slams Tokyo for denial of concessions (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea, ASEAN leaders highlight cooperation (Korea Herald)
-- Moon, ASEAN leaders discuss peace, co-prosperity (Korea Times)
