Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 26.
Korean-language dailies
-- N. Korea conducts artillery drills that violate 'Sept. 19' inter-Korean agreement (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- S. Korea's military criticized for belatedly disclosing N. Korea's artillery drills (Kookmin Daily)
-- N. Korea's Kim orders artillery drills at inter-Korean border (Donga llbo)
-- N. Korea conducts artillery drills at Yellow Sea border (Seoul Shinmun)
-- N. Korea violates inter-Korean military agreement for 1st time (Segye Times)
-- S. Korea's military belatedly rebukes N. Korea's artillery drills (Chosun Ilbo)
-- N. Korea's Kim orders artillery drills at Yellow Sea border (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- N. Korea's Kim orders artillery drills, drawing rebuke from S. Korea's defense ministry (Hankyoreh)
-- Japan delivered apology to S. Korea over its announcement of GSOMIA (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Listed firms may suffer shortage of retirement funds (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 77 pct of homes expect household economy to worsen next year (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Seoul slams Tokyo for denial of concessions (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea, ASEAN leaders highlight cooperation (Korea Herald)
-- Moon, ASEAN leaders discuss peace, co-prosperity (Korea Times)
(END)
-
1
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
2
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
3
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
4
Activists to file constitutional petition over dog meat
-
5
(LEAD) BTS pick up three American Music Awards including Tour of Year
-
1
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
2
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
3
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
4
First lady Kim attends S. Korea-ASEAN food festival in Busan
-
5
(3rd LD) FM Kang says S. Korea, Japan agree to coordinate on Moon-Abe summit next month
-
1
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
2
(2nd LD) K-pop diva Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
3
Cheong Wa Dae: Japan apologized for 'distorted' GSOMIA deal announcement
-
4
S. Korea-ASEAN summit to open in Busan, prologue to 'New Southern Policy 2.0'
-
5
(3rd LD) N.K. leader inspects border military unit, orders firing drills