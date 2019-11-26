(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 26)

The summit carries significant implications especially when the world is going through rising trade protectionism and the U.S.-China trade war. It can provide new momentum for President Moon's New Southern Policy aimed at beefing up cooperation with ASEAN members and other countries in Southeast Asia. Since his inauguration in May 2017, Moon has actively initiated the policy in order to pivot away from the four major powers surrounding the Korean Peninsula: the U.S., Japan, China and Russia.