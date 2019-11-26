(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Nov. 26)

Chung's self-praise of "the victory of President Moon Jae-in's diplomacy based on principle and embrace" is also hard to understand. The decision to suspend a scrapping of the military pact was made by Seoul. Both sides must not waste time insisting on which side won in the diplomatic confrontation. If Seoul insists on such a kind of attack against Tokyo, it could simply be aimed at trying to avoid the responsibility for its diplomatic blunder or feigning a victory no one would agree to.