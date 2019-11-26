Yonhap news advisory for Tuesday, Nov. 26
The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.
General
-- Last day of S. Korea-ASEAN special summit
-- President Moon to hold summit talks with Myanmar and Laotian leaders
-- Funeral of N.K. defector mother, son
-- Interview with actress Lee Young-ae
Economy & Finance
-- Stories on economic cooperation between S. Korea and ASEAN member states
-- S. Korea, China and Japan to hold trilateral FTA talks
(END)
