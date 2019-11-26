Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yonhap news advisory for Tuesday, Nov. 26

All Headlines 09:34 November 26, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- Last day of S. Korea-ASEAN special summit

-- President Moon to hold summit talks with Myanmar and Laotian leaders

-- Funeral of N.K. defector mother, son

-- Interview with actress Lee Young-ae

Economy & Finance

-- Stories on economic cooperation between S. Korea and ASEAN member states

-- S. Korea, China and Japan to hold trilateral FTA talks
(END)

