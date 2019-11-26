Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:07 November 26, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 13/02 Cloudy 30

Incheon 12/04 Cloudy 30

Suwon 13/01 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 14/03 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 15/03 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 10/00 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 14/03 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 14/04 Sunny 20

Gwangju 14/05 Sunny 20

Jeju 15/12 Rain 30

Daegu 14/05 Sunny 20

Busan 16/09 Rain 20

(END)

Keywords
#weather
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!