Tuesday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:07 November 26, 2019
SEOUL, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 13/02 Cloudy 30
Incheon 12/04 Cloudy 30
Suwon 13/01 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 14/03 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 15/03 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 10/00 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 14/03 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 14/04 Sunny 20
Gwangju 14/05 Sunny 20
Jeju 15/12 Rain 30
Daegu 14/05 Sunny 20
Busan 16/09 Rain 20
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
2
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
3
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
4
Activists to file constitutional petition over dog meat
-
5
(LEAD) BTS pick up three American Music Awards including Tour of Year
Most Saved
-
1
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
2
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
3
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
4
First lady Kim attends S. Korea-ASEAN food festival in Busan
-
5
(3rd LD) FM Kang says S. Korea, Japan agree to coordinate on Moon-Abe summit next month
-
1
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
2
(2nd LD) K-pop diva Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
3
Cheong Wa Dae: Japan apologized for 'distorted' GSOMIA deal announcement
-
4
S. Korea-ASEAN summit to open in Busan, prologue to 'New Southern Policy 2.0'
-
5
(3rd LD) N.K. leader inspects border military unit, orders firing drills