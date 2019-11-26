Seoul shares open higher on Wall Street gains
SEOUL, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened slightly higher Tuesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street following renewed hope for a U.S.-China trade deal.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 6.64 points, or 0.31 percent, to reach 2,130.14 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
On Monday (New York time), the Dow Jones industrial average gained 190.85 points, or 0.68 percent, to close at a record high of 28,066.47, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq also reached a new high of 8,632.49, jumping 112.60 points, or 1.32 percent, from the previous session.
These advances followed reports of China tightening its intellectual property rules in an apparent move to strike a trade deal with the United States.
The imminent trade deal between Washington and Beijing boosted hopes for a rebound in South Korea's exports.
Seoul's exports have dipped for 11 consecutive months since December amid the unprecedented trade dispute between two economies that are the world's largest and also the biggest importers of South Korean products.
Large caps were mixed in Seoul.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics advanced 0.77 percent, but top automaker Hyundai Motor was flat and leading auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis tumbled 1.36 percent.
Leading pharmaceutical firm Celltrion jumped 1.66 percent, with steel giant POSCO surging 1.97 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,173.15 won against the U.S. dollar, up 2.85 won from the previous session's close.
