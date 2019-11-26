Gov't to offer 86.7 bln won in subsidies to firms
SEJONG, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- The government said Tuesday it has decided to provide 86.7 billion won (US$74 million) in subsidies to 19 South Korean companies in the fourth quarter for their investments in provincial areas.
The move raised the total amount of subsidies this year to 272.2 billion won to 71 companies, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
The ministry said the 71 companies would invest a combined 1.46 trillion won in provincial areas over the next three years, which in turn could create about 3,350 jobs.
In 2011, South Korea began to offer subsidies to companies for their investments in provincial areas in a move to foster balanced development in a country where about one-fifth of the 51 million population lives in Seoul.
Many young South Koreans in rural provinces have flocked to Seoul in search of high-paying jobs over the past decades, a move that has led to the hollowing out of rural communities and poor infrastructure in provincial areas.
The government has relocated key public companies, such as the state-run Korea Electric Power Corp., to provincial areas in recent years.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
2
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
3
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
4
Activists to file constitutional petition over dog meat
-
5
(LEAD) BTS pick up three American Music Awards including Tour of Year
-
1
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
2
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
3
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
4
First lady Kim attends S. Korea-ASEAN food festival in Busan
-
5
(3rd LD) FM Kang says S. Korea, Japan agree to coordinate on Moon-Abe summit next month
-
1
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
2
Cheong Wa Dae: Japan apologized for 'distorted' GSOMIA deal announcement
-
3
(3rd LD) N.K. leader inspects border military unit, orders firing drills
-
4
(2nd LD) K-pop diva Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
5
Moon hails Korea-ASEAN partnership at summit banquet