Corporate direct financing jumps in Oct.

All Headlines 12:00 November 26, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean companies' stock and bond sales jumped 56.3 percent on-month in October, thanks to a sharp gain in sales of corporate bonds, data showed Tuesday.

Local companies raised a combined 20.7 trillion won (US$17.6 billion) through sales of stocks and bonds last month, up 7.4 trillion won from a month earlier, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).

Stock sales, including 16 initial public offerings, soared more than four times on-month to 484.1 billion won last month.

The value of corporate bonds floated in October, including bank bonds and asset-backed securities (ABS), jumped 53.7 percent from a month earlier to 20.2 trillion won, the FSS said.

An ABS is a security whose income payments, and hence value, are derived from and backed by a pool of underlying assets.

#corporate financing-October tally
