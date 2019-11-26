Chinese Ambassador to Mongolia Xing tapped as new envoy in S. Korea
SEOUL, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- Chinese Ambassador to Mongolia Xing Haiming, who has expertise on Korean Peninsula affairs, has reportedly been tapped as Beijing's new top envoy to Seoul and is expected to take office early next year.
After the ongoing diplomatic procedures to garner Seoul's consent for his designation, Xing will succeed Qiu Guohong, who has served in South Korea since February 2014.
Entering foreign service in 1986, Xing served in the Chinese Embassy in Pyongyang from 1988-1991 and from 2006-2008. He also worked at the Chinese Embassy in Seoul for some 10 years in total on three separate assignments here since 1992.
He has carried out his ambassadorship in Mongolia since August 2015.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
2
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
3
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
4
Activists to file constitutional petition over dog meat
-
5
(LEAD) BTS pick up three American Music Awards including Tour of Year
-
1
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
2
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
3
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
4
First lady Kim attends S. Korea-ASEAN food festival in Busan
-
5
(3rd LD) FM Kang says S. Korea, Japan agree to coordinate on Moon-Abe summit next month
-
1
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
2
(3rd LD) N.K. leader inspects border military unit, orders firing drills
-
3
Moon hails Korea-ASEAN partnership at summit banquet
-
4
Japan mentioned one-month time frame for export curb retraction: sources
-
5
Cheong Wa Dae: Japan apologized for 'distorted' GSOMIA deal announcement