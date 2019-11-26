Seoul stocks extend gains late Tuesday morning
SEOUL, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended gains late Tuesday morning after opening slightly higher on overnight gains on Wall Street.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 9.12 points, or 0.43 percent, to reach 2,132.62 as of 11:20 a.m.
The index opened slightly higher, taking a cue from overnight gains on Wall Street backed by reports of China tightening its intellectual property rules in a possible prelude to a U.S.-China trade deal.
The U.S.-China trade dispute has partly been blamed for a steady decline in South Korea's exports, which have dropped for 11 consecutive months since December.
The two are the world's largest economies and the biggest importers of South Korean goods.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 190.85 points, or 0.68 percent, to close at a record high of 28,066.47, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq also reached a new high of 8,632.49, jumping 112.60 points, or 1.32 percent, from the previous session.
In Seoul, large caps were mixed.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics leaped 1.74 percent, with No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix surging 1.71 percent.
But leading automaker Hyundai Motor tumbled 1.60 percent, while its smaller affiliate Kia Motors lost 0.45 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,174.60 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.40 won from the previous session's close.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
2
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
3
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
4
Activists to file constitutional petition over dog meat
-
5
(LEAD) BTS pick up three American Music Awards including Tour of Year
-
1
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
2
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
3
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
4
First lady Kim attends S. Korea-ASEAN food festival in Busan
-
5
(3rd LD) FM Kang says S. Korea, Japan agree to coordinate on Moon-Abe summit next month
-
1
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
2
(3rd LD) N.K. leader inspects border military unit, orders firing drills
-
3
Moon hails Korea-ASEAN partnership at summit banquet
-
4
Japan mentioned one-month time frame for export curb retraction: sources
-
5
Cheong Wa Dae: Japan apologized for 'distorted' GSOMIA deal announcement