S. Korea, ASEAN vow efforts toward co-prosperity via free trade, promoting regional stability
By Kim Seung-yeon
BUSAN, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) vowed Tuesday to work closely together to achieve co-prosperity by expanding free trade deals and promoting security and stability in the region.
President Moon Jae-in and the leaders of the 10-member ASEAN made the commitment in a co-chairs' statement adopted at the end of a two-day summit South Korea hosted for the ASEAN leaders to mark the 30th anniversary of dialogue relations between the two sides.
The statement, consisting of 43 clauses, outlines detailed plans to implement the joint vision statement adopted by the leaders -- a blueprint for future cooperation -- as well as assessments on the achievements so far.
Under the statement, the two sides agreed to expand trade in goods and services, and investment toward the goal of enlarging the trade volume to US$200 billion by 2020.
They also welcomed the developments in negotiations for the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) by 15 participating countries and called for further steps to be taken so that the agreement can be finalized next year.
To better respond to growing transnational crimes, cybersecurity threats and terrorism, they reaffirmed their commitment to further collaboration in training and capacity building of law enforcement personnel.
The statement also calls for the two sides to enhance partnerships in smart agriculture, energy and future mobility to better respond to the challenges ahead amid the wave of the fourth industrial revolution.
The two sides also pledged to encourage new business opportunities for startups, as part of efforts to build an ecosystem that creates jobs and new growth engines.
In the statement, ASEAN expressed appreciation for South Korea's support of ASEAN's perspective on the Indo-Pacific region and the concept of ASEAN centrality in the regional architecture. The participants also hailed the New Southern Policy, a signature policy initiative of the Moon government centered on deepening ties with ASEAN and India.
To that end, the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen cooperation for regional security through the various ASEAN-led dialogue mechanisms, such as the ASEAN Plus Three, the ASEAN Regional Forum and the East Asia Summit.
Renewing support for Moon's idea of turning the Demilitarized Zone dividing the two Koreas into a peace zone, they reaffirmed the importance of international efforts to achieve the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula in a peaceful manner.
They expressed hope that ASEAN-related platforms could serve to create a conducive atmosphere to peaceful dialogue for nuclear negotiations with North Korea.
The leaders also welcomed Korea's plan to double the amount of official development assistance (ODA) to the countries by 2022.
In the statement, the two sides also pledged to foster people-to-people and cultural exchanges, including youth education and visa programs, and to further cooperate to provide assistance for multicultural households.
