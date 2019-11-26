BAT Korea to add new tobacco heating product to boost sales
By Choi Kyong-ae
SEOUL, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- British American Tobacco (BAT) Korea said Tuesday it will launch a new tobacco heating product next week to revive sales in Asia's fourth-biggest economy.
BAT Korea plans to start selling the glo pro tobacco heating device on Dec. 2 as it strives to meet local customers' demands, the company said in a statement.
"Consumer demands have been rapidly changing in the past two to three years. We are preparing products in a variety of categories to meet diverse needs of Korean customers," BAT Korea Chief Executive Kim Eui-soung said in a press conference.
Shorter heat-up times and two different usage settings will strongly appeal to local tobacco heating, or heat-not-burn, tobacco consumers looking for something more from their existing tobacco heating devices, he said.
Powered through induction heating technology, the glo pro can be ready for a first puff in 20 seconds in "advanced" mode and 10 seconds in "boost" mode, the statement said.
BAT Korea has diversified its lineup to boost sales in the domestic market amid tougher competition with the domestic tobacco giant KT&G Corp. and imported brands, such as Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI).
In August, the company chose South Korea as the first market to promote its glo sens product, a combination of a vaping and heat-not-burn product, before its planned launches in Japan and other markets later this year.
BAT Korea will continue to launch potentially reduced-risk products as consumers look for less harmful alternatives to conventional cigarettes amid rising health concerns over smoking, Kim said.
It has sold its mainstay Dunhill and Rothmans products and the tobacco heating system device glo with neo sticks in Korea. It exports 80 percent of its products to countries that include Japan, China, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong and Taiwan.
In the past three years, the British tobacco company suffered a decline in domestic sales.
BAT Korea's domestic sales fell to 268.2 billion won in 2018 from 413.4 billion won in 2016. In contrast, its outbound shipments jumped to US$300 million from $100 million during the same period.
"We are thinking of this year as the first year of making a turnaround on the back of new products. We are targeting becoming one of the fastest growing companies in the tobacco industry from next year," the CEO said, without elaborating further.
In Korea, KT&G accounts for about 60 percent of the domestic tobacco market that does not include e-cigarettes, followed by PMI with a stake of 23 percent and BAT with a 14 percent stake.
BAT plans to continue to invest in its Korean facility to increase its output to 50 billion cigarettes by 2021 from 34 billion in 2018.
BAT has spent over 700 billion won (US$604 million) in South Korea, which includes 430 billion won for its plant in the southwestern city of Sacheon.
The Sacheon factory, 440 kilometers south of Seoul, began operations in October 2002 and has served as a core export base of BAT. The plant had produced an accumulated 300 billion cigarettes as of the end of June.
