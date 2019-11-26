S. Korea among most advanced democracies in Asia-Pacific region: index
SEOUL, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is one of the most democratic countries in the Asia-Pacific region, while North Korea is one of the world's most non-democratic nations, an intergovernmental organization said in a recent democracy index report.
According to the recent report by the Stockholm-based International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance, South Korea performed high on all five of their democratic attributes: representative government, fundamental rights, checks on government, impartial administration and participatory engagement.
"Of all the early third-wave democracies (i.e., those that transitioned between 1975 and 2000), the Republic of Korea (South Korea) and Taiwan have made the most democratic advances," the report said.
South Korea scored particularly high in fundamental rights, with a score of 0.81 point.
Meanwhile, North Korea ranked among the lowest in the democracy index, with the lowest score in the region in fundamental rights, checks on government and impartial administration.
The report categorized North Korea as one of the non-democracies, along with countries like Cambodia, China and Thailand.
