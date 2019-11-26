Virtual reality K-pop concert using 5G technology wows ASEAN leaders at banquet
BUSAN, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- The leaders of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member countries were captivated by a virtual reality K-pop concert using 5G technology, the presidential office said Tuesday.
The K-pop performance shown on a large screen wowed the leaders of the 10 ASEAN countries and their spouses during a summit banquet held Monday in the southeastern port city of Busan, according to Yoon Do-han, senior Cheong Wa Dae secretary for public communication.
K-pop singer HyunA and digital characters danced in a concert that was realized with 5G technology and motion recognition sensors.
"The ASEAN leaders were surprised to see the movie-like virtual reality unfold on a big screen," Yoon said in a message to reporters.
The performance, arranged by top mobile carrier SK Telecom, was intended to showcase the strength of South Korea by combining the country's 5G technology and K-pop, whose popularity is high in ASEAN countries.
A hologram of a large bronze bell from the Unified Silla (676-935), known as the "Bell of King Seongdeok," also drew attention.
It was installed at the entrance where Moon and first lady Kim Jung-sook received the guests. It rang as each leader arrived at the venue.
"The Bell of King Seongdeok symbolizes a peaceful country," said Tak Hyun-min, a former protocol presidential aide in charge of the summit's cultural events.
"We've decided to embody the hologram of the bell, the most beautiful artwork during the Unified Silla era, wishing for peace and tranquility across ASEAN," he added.
The southeastern port city of Busan that is hosting South Korea's special summit with ASEAN was part of the Unified Silla.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
2
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
3
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
4
Activists to file constitutional petition over dog meat
-
5
(LEAD) BTS pick up three American Music Awards including Tour of Year
-
1
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
2
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
3
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
4
First lady Kim attends S. Korea-ASEAN food festival in Busan
-
5
(3rd LD) FM Kang says S. Korea, Japan agree to coordinate on Moon-Abe summit next month
-
1
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
2
(3rd LD) N.K. leader inspects border military unit, orders firing drills
-
3
Moon hails Korea-ASEAN partnership at summit banquet
-
4
Japan mentioned one-month time frame for export curb retraction: sources
-
5
Leaders of S. Korea, Philippines agree to make efforts for FTA deal by next year