KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1

All Headlines 15:40 November 26, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

Daesang 23,550 UP 150
NamhaeChem 8,540 UP 210
DaelimInd 94,200 UP 100
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14450 UP50
KiaMtr 43,950 DN 750
Donga Socio Holdings 98,300 UP 2,300
SK hynix 82,300 UP 600
Youngpoong 631,000 DN 2,000
CJ 95,200 UP 800
JWPHARMA 31,150 UP 1,150
LGInt 15,300 UP 100
HyundaiEng&Const 42,800 DN 450
SamsungF&MIns 234,000 DN 3,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 34,000 UP 800
Kogas 38,350 DN 350
Hanwha 25,400 0
DB HiTek 18,750 UP 350
LotteFood 425,500 DN 3,000
NEXENTIRE 9,050 DN 80
CHONGKUNDANG 93,500 UP 300
KCC 217,500 DN 2,500
AmoreG 77,300 DN 2,400
HyundaiMtr 122,500 DN 2,500
HankookShellOil 337,000 DN 1,000
BukwangPharm 15,100 UP 300
ILJIN MATERIALS 40,050 UP 650
TaekwangInd 1,094,000 UP 12,000
SsangyongCement 5,450 DN 20
KAL 25,550 UP 50
SKNetworks 5,820 DN 100
DongkukStlMill 6,360 UP 410
L&L 13,900 UP 50
BoryungPharm 15,800 UP 200
KISWire 22,200 UP 550
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 67,800 UP 2,200
ShinhanGroup 44,950 UP 600
ORION Holdings 17,750 UP 100
TONGYANG 1,520 UP 60
Ottogi 566,000 UP 13,000
SBC 16,350 DN 50
(MORE)

