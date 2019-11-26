Daesang 23,550 UP 150

NamhaeChem 8,540 UP 210

DaelimInd 94,200 UP 100

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14450 UP50

KiaMtr 43,950 DN 750

Donga Socio Holdings 98,300 UP 2,300

SK hynix 82,300 UP 600

Youngpoong 631,000 DN 2,000

CJ 95,200 UP 800

JWPHARMA 31,150 UP 1,150

LGInt 15,300 UP 100

HyundaiEng&Const 42,800 DN 450

SamsungF&MIns 234,000 DN 3,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 34,000 UP 800

Kogas 38,350 DN 350

Hanwha 25,400 0

DB HiTek 18,750 UP 350

LotteFood 425,500 DN 3,000

NEXENTIRE 9,050 DN 80

CHONGKUNDANG 93,500 UP 300

KCC 217,500 DN 2,500

AmoreG 77,300 DN 2,400

HyundaiMtr 122,500 DN 2,500

HankookShellOil 337,000 DN 1,000

BukwangPharm 15,100 UP 300

ILJIN MATERIALS 40,050 UP 650

TaekwangInd 1,094,000 UP 12,000

SsangyongCement 5,450 DN 20

KAL 25,550 UP 50

SKNetworks 5,820 DN 100

DongkukStlMill 6,360 UP 410

L&L 13,900 UP 50

BoryungPharm 15,800 UP 200

KISWire 22,200 UP 550

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 67,800 UP 2,200

ShinhanGroup 44,950 UP 600

ORION Holdings 17,750 UP 100

TONGYANG 1,520 UP 60

Ottogi 566,000 UP 13,000

SBC 16,350 DN 50

(MORE)