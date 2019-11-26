Hyundai M&F INS 27,700 DN 50

HITEJINRO 29,050 DN 550

Yuhan 219,000 UP 1,000

SLCORP 18,750 UP 400

CJ LOGISTICS 157,000 DN 2,500

DOOSAN 71,200 DN 1,000

YUNGJIN PHARM 5,970 UP 80

LG Corp. 72,000 DN 1,200

SsangyongMtr 2,270 DN 25

NamyangDairy 469,000 UP 1,000

LOTTE Fine Chem 46,550 UP 900

HYUNDAI STEEL 32,600 UP 350

Shinsegae 269,500 UP 3,000

Nongshim 236,000 0

SGBC 37,950 DN 250

Hyosung 80,000 UP 400

LOTTE 35,350 DN 200

AK Holdings 31,650 UP 200

POSCO 233,500 UP 5,500

LS 43,800 DN 850

SPC SAMLIP 92,000 0

SAMSUNG SDS 199,500 DN 2,500

KOREA AEROSPACE 38,550 UP 350

KUMHOTIRE 4,255 UP 60

GS Retail 40,000 UP 1,000

SamsungElec 51,800 0

Binggrae 56,200 DN 100

GCH Corp 21,050 DN 300

NHIS 12,650 UP 150

LotteChilsung 135,500 DN 1,000

GC Corp 127,000 DN 1,000

GS E&C 31,100 DN 850

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 31,100 UP 50

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 239,000 UP 1,000

KPIC 116,000 0

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,360 UP 10

SKC 45,950 DN 500

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,450 0

DB INSURANCE 54,500 DN 400

SK Discovery 25,050 UP 1,050

(MORE)