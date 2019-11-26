KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Hyundai M&F INS 27,700 DN 50
HITEJINRO 29,050 DN 550
Yuhan 219,000 UP 1,000
SLCORP 18,750 UP 400
CJ LOGISTICS 157,000 DN 2,500
DOOSAN 71,200 DN 1,000
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,970 UP 80
LG Corp. 72,000 DN 1,200
SsangyongMtr 2,270 DN 25
NamyangDairy 469,000 UP 1,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 46,550 UP 900
HYUNDAI STEEL 32,600 UP 350
Shinsegae 269,500 UP 3,000
Nongshim 236,000 0
SGBC 37,950 DN 250
Hyosung 80,000 UP 400
LOTTE 35,350 DN 200
AK Holdings 31,650 UP 200
POSCO 233,500 UP 5,500
LS 43,800 DN 850
SPC SAMLIP 92,000 0
SAMSUNG SDS 199,500 DN 2,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 38,550 UP 350
KUMHOTIRE 4,255 UP 60
GS Retail 40,000 UP 1,000
SamsungElec 51,800 0
Binggrae 56,200 DN 100
GCH Corp 21,050 DN 300
NHIS 12,650 UP 150
LotteChilsung 135,500 DN 1,000
GC Corp 127,000 DN 1,000
GS E&C 31,100 DN 850
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 31,100 UP 50
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 239,000 UP 1,000
KPIC 116,000 0
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,360 UP 10
SKC 45,950 DN 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,450 0
DB INSURANCE 54,500 DN 400
SK Discovery 25,050 UP 1,050
