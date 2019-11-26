KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
IlyangPharm 21,800 UP 250
DaeduckElec 10,500 UP 250
MERITZ SECU 4,355 UP 115
HtlShilla 82,000 UP 600
Hanmi Science 39,400 UP 700
SamsungElecMech 112,500 UP 1,500
Hanssem 63,500 DN 300
KSOE 121,500 UP 4,500
Hanwha Chem 18,650 0
OCI 64,100 UP 1,500
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 50,300 DN 100
KorZinc 414,500 UP 1,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,980 UP 70
SYC 52,600 UP 2,400
HyundaiMipoDock 43,450 UP 1,550
IS DONGSEO 33,850 UP 450
S-Oil 89,800 DN 1,100
LG Innotek 128,000 UP 4,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 225,000 UP 1,500
HYUNDAI WIA 52,400 DN 500
KumhoPetrochem 75,700 DN 500
Mobis 247,000 DN 10,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 39,650 UP 500
HDC HOLDINGS 11,900 UP 50
S-1 96,600 UP 100
Hanchem 96,400 DN 500
DWS 30,300 UP 450
UNID 47,000 UP 300
KEPCO 27,800 DN 50
SamsungSecu 36,200 UP 350
SKTelecom 244,000 DN 2,000
S&T MOTIV 42,700 DN 650
HyundaiElev 73,900 UP 100
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 27,550 UP 300
Hanon Systems 11,000 UP 150
SK 266,000 UP 4,000
DAEKYO 6,130 DN 30
GKL 19,850 DN 350
Handsome 31,750 0
WJ COWAY 96,100 DN 400
