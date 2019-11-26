KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE SHOPPING 128,500 DN 3,500
IBK 11,900 DN 100
KorElecTerm 42,050 UP 700
DONGSUH 17,450 DN 50
BGF 5,730 UP 30
SamsungEng 19,200 DN 150
SAMSUNG C&T 102,000 DN 2,000
PanOcean 4,295 UP 5
SAMSUNG CARD 37,050 UP 450
CheilWorldwide 23,900 UP 50
KT 27,500 UP 150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL203000 UP2500
LG Uplus 13,950 DN 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 71,700 DN 1,500
KT&G 97,600 DN 100
DHICO 5,490 UP 100
LG Display 14,150 UP 450
Kangwonland 29,900 DN 100
NAVER 173,000 DN 1,000
Kakao 157,500 UP 1,000
NCsoft 521,000 DN 14,000
DSME 27,150 UP 650
DSINFRA 5,500 UP 100
DWEC 4,645 0
Donga ST 108,500 UP 1,500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,600 0
CJ CheilJedang 243,500 DN 6,500
DongwonF&B 220,500 UP 2,000
KEPCO KPS 35,800 DN 700
LGH&H 1,275,000 UP 4,000
LGCHEM 308,500 0
KEPCO E&C 19,450 UP 50
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 84,800 UP 100
HALLA HOLDINGS 46,450 DN 850
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,150 UP 150
LGELECTRONICS 70,900 DN 500
Celltrion 180,000 DN 1,000
Huchems 22,200 UP 100
DAEWOONG PHARM 134,000 UP 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 82,500 0
(MORE)
-
1
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
2
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
3
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
4
Activists to file constitutional petition over dog meat
-
5
(LEAD) BTS pick up three American Music Awards including Tour of Year
-
1
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
2
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
3
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
4
First lady Kim attends S. Korea-ASEAN food festival in Busan
-
5
(3rd LD) FM Kang says S. Korea, Japan agree to coordinate on Moon-Abe summit next month
-
1
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
2
(3rd LD) N.K. leader inspects border military unit, orders firing drills
-
3
Moon hails Korea-ASEAN partnership at summit banquet
-
4
Japan mentioned one-month time frame for export curb retraction: sources
-
5
Leaders of S. Korea, Philippines agree to make efforts for FTA deal by next year