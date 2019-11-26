KIH 72,500 DN 100

LOTTE Himart 31,250 UP 150

GS 48,700 DN 950

CJ CGV 37,600 DN 800

HYUNDAILIVART 14,250 UP 350

LIG Nex1 34,500 UP 150

FILA KOREA 50,800 UP 200

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 150,500 DN 1,000

HANAFINANCIALGR 36,300 UP 200

HANWHA LIFE 2,325 DN 5

AMOREPACIFIC 180,500 DN 6,000

LF 18,000 UP 50

FOOSUNG 8,090 UP 380

JW HOLDINGS 6,730 UP 70

SK Innovation 149,500 DN 1,000

POONGSAN 22,250 UP 350

KBFinancialGroup 45,850 DN 200

Hansae 18,200 UP 50

LG HAUSYS 57,600 DN 100

Youngone Corp 35,600 DN 300

KOLON IND 49,350 UP 250

HanmiPharm 333,000 UP 3,000

BNK Financial Group 7,080 DN 20

emart 125,500 DN 4,000

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY341 50 DN600

KOLMAR KOREA 46,850 UP 600

CUCKOO 109,000 UP 2,000

COSMAX 78,200 DN 1,400

MANDO 35,200 DN 100

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 389,000 DN 2,000

INNOCEAN 64,200 DN 100

Doosan Bobcat 33,000 UP 550

Netmarble 90,200 UP 600

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S344000 UP10000

ORION 102,500 DN 4,500

BGF Retail 169,500 DN 3,500

SKCHEM 56,500 DN 600

HDC-OP 29,400 UP 400

HYOSUNG HEAVY 24,800 UP 350

WooriFinancialGroup 11,850 DN 100

(END)