Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All Headlines 15:40 November 26, 2019

KIH 72,500 DN 100
LOTTE Himart 31,250 UP 150
GS 48,700 DN 950
CJ CGV 37,600 DN 800
HYUNDAILIVART 14,250 UP 350
LIG Nex1 34,500 UP 150
FILA KOREA 50,800 UP 200
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 150,500 DN 1,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 36,300 UP 200
HANWHA LIFE 2,325 DN 5
AMOREPACIFIC 180,500 DN 6,000
LF 18,000 UP 50
FOOSUNG 8,090 UP 380
JW HOLDINGS 6,730 UP 70
SK Innovation 149,500 DN 1,000
POONGSAN 22,250 UP 350
KBFinancialGroup 45,850 DN 200
Hansae 18,200 UP 50
LG HAUSYS 57,600 DN 100
Youngone Corp 35,600 DN 300
KOLON IND 49,350 UP 250
HanmiPharm 333,000 UP 3,000
BNK Financial Group 7,080 DN 20
emart 125,500 DN 4,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY341 50 DN600
KOLMAR KOREA 46,850 UP 600
CUCKOO 109,000 UP 2,000
COSMAX 78,200 DN 1,400
MANDO 35,200 DN 100
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 389,000 DN 2,000
INNOCEAN 64,200 DN 100
Doosan Bobcat 33,000 UP 550
Netmarble 90,200 UP 600
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S344000 UP10000
ORION 102,500 DN 4,500
BGF Retail 169,500 DN 3,500
SKCHEM 56,500 DN 600
HDC-OP 29,400 UP 400
HYOSUNG HEAVY 24,800 UP 350
WooriFinancialGroup 11,850 DN 100
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!