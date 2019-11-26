Minister calls for N. Korea's active response for 2032 joint Olympics bid
SEOUL, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul called Tuesday for North Korea to work together with South Korea for their bid to co-host the 2032 Olympic Games, as agreed last year as part of efforts to boost cross-border exchanges.
During the third summit between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in September last year, the two sides agreed to push for co-hosting the 2032 Summer Olympics. No Olympic Games, summer or winter, have been staged by two or more countries together.
A successful joint bid would significantly improve inter-Korean relations, the minister said.
"South and North Korea have a lot to prepare together from now on. I hope North Korea will actively respond for the bid," he said during a forum on the joint Olympic bid.
Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Park Yang-woo also said the Seoul-Pyongyang joint Olympics, if realized, would signal the launch of a new era of co-prosperity on the Korean Peninsula.
Park said his ministry will consider proposing to the North co-hosting the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics as part of efforts to win the 2032 Olympics bid.
It remains unclear, however, whether the co-hosting will materialize amid chilled relations between the two Koreas.
Earlier in the day, South Korea lodged a strong complaint with the North after Pyongyang carried out artillery firing drills on a border island in the Yellow Sea in violation of an inter-Korean military agreement signed last year to reduce tensions.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
2
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
3
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
4
Activists to file constitutional petition over dog meat
-
5
(LEAD) BTS pick up three American Music Awards including Tour of Year
-
1
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
2
BTS will not be exempted from military service: culture minister
-
3
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
4
First lady Kim attends S. Korea-ASEAN food festival in Busan
-
5
(3rd LD) FM Kang says S. Korea, Japan agree to coordinate on Moon-Abe summit next month
-
1
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
2
(3rd LD) N.K. leader inspects border military unit, orders firing drills
-
3
Moon hails Korea-ASEAN partnership at summit banquet
-
4
Japan mentioned one-month time frame for export curb retraction: sources
-
5
Leaders of S. Korea, Philippines agree to make efforts for FTA deal by next year