(LEAD) Seoul stocks edge down on foreign selling binge
SEOUL, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares closed a tad lower Tuesday, paring earlier gains on massive selling by foreigners who extended their longest selling streak here in nearly four years. The local currency slightly lost ground against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) shed 2.15 points, or 0.10 percent, to close at 2,121.35, snapping a two-day consecutive rise. Trading volume was moderate at some 524 million shares worth about 7.4 trillion won (US$6.3 billion), with gainers outnumbering losers 534 to 291.
The local shares opened higher, gaining 6.64 points, or 0.31 percent, in the first 15 minutes of trading on hopes for an imminent trade deal between the United States and China.
U.S. President Donald Trump further boosted investor sentiment, saying a trade deal with China was "potentially very close."
"All New York stock indices rose simultaneously to reach record highs as a potential U.S.-China trade deal became more visible," said Hana Financial Investment analyst Kim Hoon-gil.
"China recently announced a move to tighten its intellectual property rules, further heightening the prospect of a trade deal," Kim added.
Foreigners drove the index down, offloading a net 858 billion won and extending their selling streak to a 14th consecutive session, the longest since January 2016.
Also, the amount marks the highest in over six years since June 13, 2013, when foreign investors dumped a net 955.1 billion won. During their latest selling streak, foreign investors dumped a combined 3.23 trillion won worth of local shares.
Local analysts still said the record high selling by foreigners may only be temporary, largely sparked by a recent cut in South Korea's weighting in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.
"Foreigners turned to massive selling on the adjustment of South Korea's weighting in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, which put downward pressure on local stocks," Choi You-june, an analyst at Shinhan Financial Investment, said.
"Since it is a supply and demand issue, instead of a market issue, the (positive) mood stemming from the U.S.-China trade negotiations will likely continue," Choi added.
Institutions purchased a net 760.2 billion won, while individuals scooped up a net 64.4 billion won.
Large caps closed mixed.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics remained flat at 51,800 won, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix added 0.73 percent to 82,300 won.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor plunged 2 percent to 122,500 won, with its smaller affiliate Kia Motors tumbling 1.68 percent to 43,950 won.
The Korean won closed at 1,176.70 won per dollar, down 0.70 won from the previous session's close.
Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed mixed. The yield on three-year Treasurys remained flat at 1.475 percent, while the return on the benchmark five-year government bond lost 1.3 basis points to 1.564 percent.
