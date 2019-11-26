South Korean first lady attends K-beauty fest in Busan
BUSAN, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- First lady Kim Jung-sook attended a K-beauty festival with the spouses of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) leaders Tuesday, where they tested various beauty products made by Korean cosmetics companies.
The festival, themed "ASEAN Beauty, Make up Our Dreams," took place at the Busan Exhibition and Convention Center in the southeastern port city of Busan on the sidelines of the two-day South Korea-ASEAN special summit.
Kim and her counterparts from Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam first visited booths run by South Korean cosmetics giant AmorePacific Corp., where they saw the production process of 3-D facial masks.
They also visited the "Korea-ASEAN zone" where Korean cosmetics companies showcased products using ingredients from ASEAN member countries, such as noni and peanut from Philippines and Myanmar.
The participants went on to participate in a program called "Dream Stage" where a Vietnamese student studying in South Korea spoke about her dream of becoming a beauty expert after she was inspired by K-pop and K-beauty.
Other students from ASEAN countries, who are studying in the country, or children with parents from ASEAN countries, also took part in the program.
"The 10 ASEAN member countries (together make up) a young market where people in their twenties and thirties account for a large portion of the combined population of 640 million," Park Young-sun, Minister of SMEs and Startups, said.
"(We will) contribute to the prosperity of South Korea and ASEAN by suggesting a model for shared growth (based on) K-beauty," Park said.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
