BOK becomes newest member of network for green financial system
SEOUL, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- The Bank of Korea (BOK) has joined global efforts to promote sustainable growth and financial systems, the South Korean central bank said Tuesday.
BOK has become the newest member of the Network for Greening the Financial System (NGFS) as of Thursday, according to BOK.
NGFS is a voluntary network of central banks established in December 2017 to help promote sustainable growth and joint management of climate change-related financial risks.
As of end-October, there were 39 member countries and 10 international observers, including the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).
"The Bank of Korea seeks to effectively deal with climate and environment-related financial risks through its membership at NGFS, while actively taking part in the global discussion on climate and environment-related financial risks and relaying the outcome of such global discussions to the country," BOK said in a press release.
